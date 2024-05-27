Mizuho Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,180.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

