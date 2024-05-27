Mizuho Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $61.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

