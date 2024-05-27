MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock worth $974,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after buying an additional 840,322 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

