Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.8% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $68.30. 3,723,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

