Myria 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.45 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Myria has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myria has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 18,485,480,817 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00692932 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,670,648.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.