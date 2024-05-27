Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $170.48 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,606.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00704317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00122609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00045929 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00205499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00091336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

