National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,933 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in National Vision by 2,063.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Vision by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 654,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,690,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

