Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,335.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012256 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

