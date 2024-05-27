Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day moving average of $706.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

