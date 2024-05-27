Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nextdoor worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIND. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nextdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,461. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

