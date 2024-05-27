NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 7,601,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

