NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

