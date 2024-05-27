NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NICE were worth $279,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NICE by 442.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.66. 389,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,850. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.