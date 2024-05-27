Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 2.0 %

Nutanix stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.