Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Position Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 51,012 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

