NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its 200 day moving average is $706.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

