NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $893.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $366.35 and a 52 week high of $1,064.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 193.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $614,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,841 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 67.6% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.