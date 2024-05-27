NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,160.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

