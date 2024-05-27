Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah makes up approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

