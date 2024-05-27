Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.16. 1,432,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.84.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

