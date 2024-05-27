Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Orla Mining by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Orla Mining by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

