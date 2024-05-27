Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Insiders have sold a total of 163,135 shares of company stock worth $932,812 in the last 90 days. 34.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

