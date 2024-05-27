Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Oshkosh by 772.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

