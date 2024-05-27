Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $5,649.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,788.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.24 or 0.00708309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00122666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00206082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00092467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,058,602 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

