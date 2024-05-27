Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $55.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.77. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

