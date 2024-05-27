Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 227 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,700,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.91. 7,173,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.