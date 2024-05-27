Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

PAAS opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.