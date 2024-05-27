Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $63.58. 9,424,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.