Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 5,700,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,107. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

