Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.65. The stock had a trading volume of 724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

