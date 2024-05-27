Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.68. 1,250,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

