Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day moving average of $391.14. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

