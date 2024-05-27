Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

QCOM traded up $8.60 on Monday, hitting $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,809,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

