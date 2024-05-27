Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 347.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,373,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,887,000 after buying an additional 531,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,813,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,166,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284,059. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

