Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

