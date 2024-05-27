Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 188,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 328,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

