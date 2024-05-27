Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,639. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

