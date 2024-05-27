Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

