Paralel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Equinix makes up approximately 0.3% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $766.12. 294,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $768.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

