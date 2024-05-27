Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 729,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.