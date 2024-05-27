Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. 180,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.