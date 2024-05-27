Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83,092 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Up 0.2 %

SAFE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.