Paralel Advisors LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,840. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.