Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. 2,317,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

