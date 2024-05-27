Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,290. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

