Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.58. 3,072,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,846. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

