Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 65,584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,538,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $571.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

