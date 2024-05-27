PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Bank of America

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $191.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 81.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in PDD by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.