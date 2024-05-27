Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

