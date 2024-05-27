Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 188,440 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,917,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 190,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

